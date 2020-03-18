Officials announce first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Northwest Arkansas

Coronavirus

by: Heath Higgs

Posted: / Updated:

Made with Visme Presentation Maker

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County and the City of Fayetteville has been notified of a presumptive positive test of COVID-19 for a city resident, according to a release from County Judge Joseph K. Wood and Mayor Lioneld Jordan on Wednesday.

It’s the first reported presumptive positive case in Northwest Arkansas.

The city say it is continuing “to monitor the situation and respond accordingly.”

Governor Asa Hutchinson will address the state in a press conference today at 1:30 p.m.

Stay with KNWA for updates into this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Trending Stories