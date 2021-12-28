Oklahoma governor says he has no plans to receive booster

by: Sean Murphy, Associated Press

FILE – Oklahoman Gov. Kevin Stitt looks back at the needle after looking away while being administered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following a news conference about opening vaccine eligibility on March 29, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Gov. Stitt says he has no plans to receive a vaccination booster shot. When asked by a reporter Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, if he plans to get a vaccine booster, the Republican governor responded: “No, probably not.” Stitt says he’s “perfectly healthy” and that his doctor hasn’t told him he needs it. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he doesn’t plan to get a COVID-19 booster shot, even though health experts are encouraging everyone who is vaccinated to do so. When asked by a reporter Monday if he plans to get a vaccine booster, the Republican governor responded: “No, probably not.” Stitt says he’s “perfectly healthy” and that his doctor hasn’t told him he needs it. Stitt’s stance on getting a booster comes even though the state’s public health agency and medical community are encouraging Oklahomans to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or to get a booster if they’ve already been vaccinated. Last year, Stitt was the nation’s first governor to confirm he contracted COVID-19. He got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March.

