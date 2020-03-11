March 11 update on coronavirus from Arkansas health officials

Update (March 11, 10:40 a.m.):

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced that the State of Arkansas has its first presumptive case of the coronavirus.

In a Wednesday morning news conference, the governor told reporters the case is in Pine Bluff and has been contained. Hutchinson says the person had traveled out of state.

The test result was revealed Wednesday morning.

Officials say there is no evidence of the virus spreading in the Pine Bluff area.

The test has been sent to the CDC to be confirmed.

Update (March 11, 9:40 a.m.):

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Fourteen people are being tested for the coronavirus, according to a report released Wednesday by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH). That’s an increase of 11 from the previous day.

The ADH says so far there have been 12 people tested in the state and all those tests were negative.

There are 111 recent travelers who are being monitored with daily ADH check-ins and guidance.

As of Wednesday morning, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas.

To see the daily reports from ADH, click here.

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Three people are being tested for the coronavirus, according to a report released Tuesday by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

As of Tuesday morning, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas.

There have been 12 other people tested in the last week, but all of those tests came back negative, according to ADH.

There are 103 travelers who are currently being monitored with daily ADH check-in and guidance.

To see the daily reports from ADH, click here.

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) says 99 people are currently being monitored as a precautionary measure after they could have possibly been exposed to the coronavirus while traveling.

According to the report released on their website Friday, there are currently no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas.

As of Friday, ADH reports there are no persons of interest being tested.

There have been six persons of interest who have been tested before Friday, but according to ADH, all six tests came back negative.

According to the ADH website, “Depending on travel history, some returning travelers may be placed under self home quarantine for 14 days. If symptoms of COVID-19 do not develop prior to the last date of quarantine, these people will be free to resume their normal activities, including school or work.”

The travelers who are being monitored are being checked daily and given guidance by ADH officials.

If you have a question about the coronavirus, call the ADH call center from 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. at 1-800-803-7847.

Original Story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- One person has tested negative for the coronavirus, according to a report released Tuesday from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

On Monday, ADH officials said two persons under investigation were being tested. One of the test results have not been finalized, according to the report.

So far, three Arkansans have tested negative for the coronavirus.

There are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas.

ADH reports 61 travelers are currently being monitored, which means they have daily ADH check-in and guidance.

If you have any questions, call the ADH call center at 1-800-803-7847.

CORONAVIRUS TESTING IN ARKANSAS

As of March 3, 2020

PUIs to date (Persons under investigation) 4

Cases Tested Positive 0

Cases Tested Negative 3

Cases Tested Pending 1

Currently Monitoring: 61 travelers with daily ADH check-in and guidance who are not showing any symptoms.

SOURCE: Arkansas Department of Health