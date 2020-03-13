Parents, schools prepare for COVID-19 closing

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. — Schools in Jefferson County will be closed for the next two weeks.

This follows Governor Asa Hutchinson announcing that as of Thursday, the majority of coronavirus care are stem from the first patient in the state, who was diagnosed at Jefferson County Regional Medical Center.

When some parents found out they rushed to pick up their kids early.

“Once I seen it I came and got my babies,” said Shay Allen.

She’s one of dozens of parents seen getting their kids from James Matthew Elementary.

“It’s not like it’s the end of the world or anything, but you have to take proper precautions,” Allen added.

At the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff, Chancellor Laurence Alexander already told students to go home on Wednesday.

“Starting classes online right now seemed like the opportune time to do given the facts and circumstances,” Alexander said.

According to the University, 11 students and 2 faculty may have come into contact with the state’s first COIVD-19 patient.

“Several of our nursing students have been working in clinicals at the local hospital,” Alexander explained.

The University has switched to online classes, it is set to reopen in two weeks.

While UAPB is switching to online classes the campus is not closed, administrative offices are opened.

Jefferson County schools are also set to reopen in two weeks.