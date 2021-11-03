Parents scramble to get covid-19 vaccine appointments for children, many come up short

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – It was a mad dash to doctor’s offices and pharmacies Wednesday. Parents are eager to get their children on the list to receive a vaccine for COVID-19. Many, however, came up short.

“The phones been ringing off the hook plus people coming in asking questions,” said Kavanaugh Pharmacist Anne Pace.

Tuesday, Governor Hutchinson said in a press conference, as soon as the CDC gave the green light, vaccines would be ready for children ages 5-11. Wednesday morning though, many pharmacies were left empty-handed.

“It’s all seemed to be for us a work in progress,” said Pace.

Pace says the pharmacy didn’t have any vaccines for ages 5-11 Wednesday and it could be days before they get them in.

Pace says many parents have been calling to schedule appointments, but with few answers on the exact arrival date, Pace says she’s holding off.

“I went into panic mode,” said Ashley Simmons.

Simmons is a mother to a 6- and 9-year-old. She says once she heard the news of approval, she immediately started calling pharmacies.

“I started with our pediatrician and then I called the Pulaski County Health Department, and I called a couple different pharmacies immediately and none of them knew anything,” said Simmons.

Simmons says she called over 10 places before she finally got an appointment.

“We immediately drove to school got the boys went down to Saline County, Benton, got their shots,” said Simmons.

Back at Kavanaugh Pharmacy, they say it could be days before vaccines come in.

“What I’ll tell parents is just try to be patient,” said Pace.

They assure parents when the shots do come in, there will be plenty to accommodate all who want a vaccine.

The Arkansas Department of Health is in charge of rolling out the vaccines for children ages 5-11.

For a list of places where vaccines are available now, CLICK HERE.