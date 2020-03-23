Partisan tensions erupt in the Senate as coronavirus stimulus bill fails for a second time

WASHINGTON (NBC) — Partisan tensions erupted on Monday afternoon as the Senate failed for a second time to advance a massive stimulus package to address the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with lawmakers from each side accusing the other party of holding up negotiations.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., excoriated Democrats ahead of the vote saying, “this body can’t get its act together and the only reason it can’t get its act together is right over here on the other side of the aisle.”

Democrats and Republicans had negotiated “furiously,” McConnell said, to make progress on the bill, but the legislation now includes a number of changes requested by Democrats.

“Tax credits for solar energy and wind energy. Provisions to force employers to give special new treatment to Big Labor. And listen to this — new emissions standards for the airlines. Are you kidding me?” McConnell said.

