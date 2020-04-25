Patient zero in Jefferson County recovers, gets green light to leave hospital

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. — It was March 11th, when all of Arkansas got word of the first positive coronavirus case in our state.

That person, James Black has been in the hospital ever since, but tonight he got the green light to leave; though his medical story is not quite over.

I was in Pine Bluff tonight as he headed to his next destination.

James Black Arkansas’s first diagnosed COVID-19 patient leaving Jefferson regional medical center in Pine Bluff after 49 days in the hospital.

His wife Shawnika Black told us her husband is heading to a long-term care facility to among other things, get his strength back.

The journey has been long with both of them contract and COVID-19 in New Orleans at the Mardi Gras.  She recovered but James has underlying conditions, diabetes and kidney disease which complicated his recovery.

