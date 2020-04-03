Pine Bluff mayor instructs all non-uniformed city employees work remotely

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washingon sent a letter to city employees Friday announcing starting Monday, April 6, all non-uniformed employees will work remotely until further notice.

Here is the full letter:

For Immediate Release

Office of the Mayor

Pine Bluff, AR

April 3, 2020

Dear Employees:

As we navigate these uncertain times, I thank you for your commitment to our city. The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented crisis that evolves with each day. Experts foresee an even greater challenge over the next few weeks.

It is important that we operate with an abundance of caution.

Our goal is to stop the spread of this deadly pandemic so that we can return to normalcy. Therefore, all non-uniformed employees will work remotely until further notice, effective Monday, April 6. Department heads have implemented plans to ensure that city business is managed effectively and efficiently.

It is critical that all citizens adhere to health guidelines at all times as we continue to combat this pandemic. Citizens are advised to stay home as much as possible, avoid public gatherings of 10 people or more, and comply with curfew hours. If citizens must journey into the public, they are strongly encouraged to wear masks or protective face gear to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Citizens should stay informed by following updates from the Governor, federal government, Jefferson County, and city officials, which are available on various media platforms. My office will also provide the public with updates as we continue to monitor this situation.

These are serious times. We must all respond to this pandemic with the utmost caution. Our city will withstand this challenge as long as we are serious, proactive, and informed.

You may contact me if you have questions or concerns.

Sincerely,

Mayor Shirley M. Washington