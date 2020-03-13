Pulaski County Judge issues executive order to restrict access to county buildings

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (News release) — County Judge Barry Hyde filed an executive order, Friday, March 13 to restrict access to the Pulaski County Administration Building, Prosecutor’s Office, Pulaski County Regional Building (Bale Building), Pulaski County Courthouse and the Juvenile District Court Complex through March 31 to limit public exposure to COVID-19.

Access is granted only to county employees, elected officials, judges, court officers, law enforcement and state employees who work for the courts and Prosecutor’s Office.

“The prosecuting attorney, judges, the public defender’s office, county officials and I will remain in constant communication through this public health crisis. Our number one priority is the health and safety of our employees and the public we serve,” County Judge Barry Hyde said.

Court orders, court and real estate records can be accessed online at pulaskiclerk.com. Citizens needing additional assistance are asked to call the circuit/county clerk’s office at 501-340-8500. For more information about Pulaski County District Court proceedings call 501-340-6824 or Pulaski County Circuit Court proceedings visit arcourts.gov/directories/circuit-judges to check the specific division.

All county employees will report to work as normal. County employees are asked to practice good personal hygiene by washing their hands and staying home if they are feeling ill or a member of their household is ill.

“We are doing what’s necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Central Arkansas and surrounding areas,” Hyde said. “Restricting access to our buildings may be seen as an inconvenience but it’s necessary to keep everyone safe.”