Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office working hard to slow spread of COVID-19 in jail facilities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Things have been more chaotic at the Pulaski County Jail recently as staff is taking extra measures to get a handle on covid inside their walls.

“Just kind of juggling the population here and there and trying to find best way we’re not going to contaminate others,” Spokesperson Lt. Cody Burk said.

He said recently they had upwards of 135 cases among the approximately 1,100 inmates in the prison.

Deputies and inmates are wearing masks, there is more sanitizing of the facility, and restriction of how many inmates at a time are let out for a recreational time, but one of the bigger steps the jail is implementing is restricting newly processed inmates from going into the general population.

“We won’t let anybody into the general population until after 14 days, so where we know covid-19 hasn’t developed or anything,” Lt. Burk said.

There is random testing and the jail has had some positives pop up. They will isolate that inmate and perform testing on those who may share sleeping space and any potential inmates in the same unit.

Pulaski County Jail is offering covid shots for inmates too. But if an inmate refuses a shot, they must sign a refusal letter. The jail is planning on grouping inmates by vaccination status in the future.

As of Wednesday afternoon Lt. Burk said the jail had one active covid case and they hope to be able to keep a lid on it.

“The numbers have dropped really down to hardly anything right now but we’re hoping that we’ve got a handle on it now. It looks like we do but we’re very guarded about the situation,” Lt. Burk said.