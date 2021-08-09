Pulaski County Special School District to propose mask requirements for staff, students and guests

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials from The Pulaski County Special School District plan to propose that all staff, students and guests wear masks indoors.

On Friday, the Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction against the mask mandate ban law that was passed in April, banning mask requirements in Arkansas.

Due to Judge Fox blocking Arkansas legislation, superintendent Charles McNulty will propose to the PCSSD Board of Education that masks will be required for all staff, students and guests.