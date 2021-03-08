Rock Region METRO offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccination appointments

Riders can show proof of appointments to operators for free rides to vaccinations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Rock Region METRO is offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccinations starting Monday through May 31.

Rock Region METRO officials say the program could be extended later if feasible.

“As more vaccinations become available, it’s critical to have Arkansans who seek a COVID-19 vaccination be able to get that vaccine with few to no barriers,” said Charles Frazier, Rock Region METRO chief executive officer. “The METRO team has been providing essential public transit service to the central Arkansas community before and during the pandemic, and we are happy to do what we can to remove transportation barriers and assist the state in its vaccination efforts.”

The free rides will be for trips riders are taking to and from scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointments and will be provided on METRO fixed route bus service, METRO Links paratransit service and METRO Connect on-demand microtransit service.

Riders will just need to show the drivers their appointment confirmation for the free ride on the day of their appointments.

According to a news release sent Monday by Rock Region METRO, the announcement comes as additional mass vaccination sites are being announced throughout the community.

Locations offering COVID-19 vaccinations served by METRO include:

COVID Vaccine Clinic at the Centre at University Park 6401 W. 12th St., Little Rock Served by METRO Route 3 Baptist Medical Center

Walmart Store #124 8801 Baseline Rd., Little Rock Served by Routes 22 University Ave./Mabelvale and 23 Baseline/Southwest

Kroger 8824 Geyer Springs Rd., Little Rock Served by Route 22 University Ave./Mabelvale

Express RX 10100 Stagecoach Rd., Little Rock Served by Route 23 Baseline/Southwest

Baptist Health Little Rock 9601 Baptist Health Dr., Little Rock Served by Route 3 Baptist Medical Center

Baptist Health North Little Rock 3333 Springhill Dr., North Little Rock Served by Route 10 McCain Mall

City Pharmacy 1801 Broadway, Little Rock Served by Route 14 Rosedale

Freiderica Pharmacy 400 W. Capitol Ave., Suite 101A, Little Rock Served by Routes 3 Baptist Medical Center, 13 UA – Pulaski Technical College and 14 Rosedale

Medicine Man Pharmacy 2520 Main St., North Little Rock Served by Route 10 McCain Mall

Cornerstone Pharmacy Rose City 4307 E. Broadway St., North Little Rock Served by Route 18 McAlmont



State-approved COVID-19 vaccination sites are open to all people in the state COVID-19 Vaccination Plan Phase 1A and Phase 1-B.

For all central Arkansas vaccination locations and clinics, visit healthy.arkansas.gov.

For more information on METRO service, visit rrmetro.org and click on the Services tab.