Saracen Annex in Pine Bluff to close through end of March

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The Saracen Annex is closing through the end of March.

Quapaw Nation Chairman John L. Berrey made the announcement in the following news release issued on Tuesday morning:

“After discussions with Governor Hutchinson, we will follow his public health guidance and order to temporarily suspend operation of the Saracen Annex venue in Pine Bluff, Ark., effective noon today and extending through the end of March. We will continue our dialogue with both state and federal health officials regarding best practices as identified by the CDC; we share everyone’s concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The Quapaw Nation and the Saracen Development Authority are committed to doing all we can to prevent spread of the virus, and to assist affected employees as well as partnering with the local community to weather this storm together.

“Construction of the Saracen Casino Resort will continue, as will retail operations at the Saracen Q-Store, utilizing CDC recommendations for the safety of our team members and the public alike.”