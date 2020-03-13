Schedule changes for Reynolds Performance Hall

CONWAY, Ark. (News release) — In consideration of current guidance from health officials and the social distancing efforts being put into motion by the University of Central Arkansas, Reynolds Performance Hall will cancel some upcoming events and reschedule others for the 2020-21 season.

The following performances will be affected:

“Celtic Angels Ireland,” originally scheduled for March 16, is being rescheduled for the 2020-21 season.

“Yamato Drummers of Japan,” originally scheduled for March 18, is being cancelled.

“Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” originally scheduled for April 9, is being rescheduled for the 2020-21 season.

“The health and safety of our staff, students, patrons and community are our top priorities, and we have not made this decision lightly,” said Amanda Horton, director of Reynolds Performance Hall.

Reynolds Performance Hall staff will contact event ticket holders via email and social media. No action is required of ticket holders at this time.

For more information, contact Horton at (501) 450-3682 or ahorton@uca.edu.