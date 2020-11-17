Second possible COVID-19 Vaccine has people talking

A second COVID-19 vaccine is giving people hope in the fight against COVID-19.

New infections are climbing, but a new vaccine isn’t coming in time to stop restrictions in several states ahead of the coming holidays.

Many Governors and Mayors from one side of the country to the other are competing with rising coronavirus numbers. A second promising vaccine from Moderna has pushed the markets upward, but questions remain, including how any vaccine will be distributed.

Joe Biden, still waiting for a White House transition to begin, has warned of serious consequences. He has made the case for small gatherings for Thanksgiving, as several states have new restrictions going into place.

Some public officials have been caught violating the spirit, if not the letter of the law, including California Governor Gavin Newsom who recently attended a large dinner party.

Also a high level of finger-pointing on Capitol Hill, where a new Coronavirus Relief Package is being discussed, but no real action has been taken.

