Shorter College’s response to COVID-19 virus

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — In an effort to protect the health of students, employees and visitors to the Shorter College campus in the event of widespread transmission of COVID-19, it has become necessary for campus leadership to issue a temporary reduction or alteration to campus operations.

Full-time faculty and staff will report to work during normal operating hours. Faculty will also adhere to regularly scheduled office hours.

Professors and instructors will communicate with students via email and Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) starting March 13, 2020.

During this time, students are required to complete assignments within the allotted time. All student events are canceled until further notice.

Classes are scheduled to resume on March 30, 2020. Members of the campus leadership team will continue to evaluate and update whether to extend the suspension.

To date, there have been no cases of the coronavirus at Shorter College (SC).

This plan is part of a wider public health strategy to ensure the health and safety of our campus and community at large remain vigilant during this time.