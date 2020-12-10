LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As COVID-19 cases soar, the situation is turning critical for Arkansas hospitals.

On Thursday, UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson, Baptist Health CEO Troy Wells and CHI St. Vincent President Chad Aduddell joined Anchor Mitch McCoy for a KARK 4 News and FOX 16 News special presentation: Situation Critical: The State of Arkansas Hospitals.

During the program, Dr. Patterson, Wells and Aduddell agreed to the take the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available.

Dr. Patterson said he thinks the odds are ‘very high’ that emergency authorization will be granted for both vaccines.

“The Pfizer vaccine will begin arriving, in limited quantities, in the state of Arkansas by early next week. Shipments may actually go out over the weekend,” said Dr. Patterson.

Wells said it’s vital people are educated about the coronavirus and the vaccine.

“Really to start to educate our staff members about the facts. The facts that we know each day and as those facts change, we of course change that messaging and education. We want people to be well educated, both our healthcare workers and ultimately the public,” said Wells.

Aduddell said all of Arkansas health leaders are very much in tuned with the data and evidence found during clinical trials.

“None of us would be willing to recommend utilization of the vaccine that wasn’t safe or effective,” said Aduddell.

From vaccine distribution, opinions on if additional restrictions should be put in place and how the healthcare system is managing during the COVID-19 crisis, McCoy talked about a variety of topics that you can watch now in the video player above.