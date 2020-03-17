Southland Casino Racing to close temporarily

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (March 16, 2020) – The situation surrounding coronavirus (COVID-19) is rapidly developing, and Southland Casino Racing continues to be focused on efforts at our facility to protect the health and safety or our guests and employees.

In coordination with the Arkansas State Racing Commission and the State of Arkansas, we are acting to temporarily close the venue. No new patrons will be permitted into the facility after 11:59 p.m. tonight, Monday, March 16, and the facility will be closed at 6 a.m. March 17 until further notice. All activities are canceled, including casino promotions.

We will be communicating as quickly as possible with our employees to assist them during this period. We thank them for their ongoing diligence and ability to adapt in a very fluid and unprecedented circumstance.

To date, we have worked to protect public health by following CDC guidelines on sanitizing protocols and cleaning throughout our venue. We will remain in close touch with State and County health officials, and we look forward to reopening Southland Casino Racing shortly and continuing to provide a clean, safe environment.

We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to hosting you again in the near future. We will keep you updated on our website at www.southlandcasino.com and via Facebook.com/SouthlandCasinoRacing as more details become available.