St. Bernards Healthcare announces vaccine requirements for employees

JONESBORO, Ark. — St. Bernards Healthcare announced they will be requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1, 2021.

Officials with the hospital said that more than 70% of their employees have already received the vaccine.

“The vaccines work, they’re safe and they’re highly effective at preventing serious disease and COVID-19 hospitalizations,” Barber said. “With hospitals across the state challenged to provide more patient beds, the vaccine remains our best tool to meet our community’s evolving and growing needs.”

Officials added that exceptions would be made for employees who cannot receive the vaccine for documented health reasons or specific religious objections.