State Board of Election Commissioners issues recommendations for upcoming runoffs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The State Board of Election Commissioners issued four recommendations for those counties who will be having runoffs on March 31.

They would like the following recommendations to be considered:

Consolidate polling sites for runoff elections, if possible

Notify voters of the option to request Absentee Ballots

Refrain from using poll workers who are more at-risk to sickness

Ensure poll workers take appropriate preventative measures at poll sites

“The guidance we issued was designed to work within existing law,” said Director of the Board Daniel Shults.

Shults says that they do not have the authority to postpone elections either but are seeking opinions from the Governor and Attorney General. Shults says