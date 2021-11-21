State epidemiologist says Thanksgiving could fuel COVID-19 surge in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — State epidemiologist, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, says this most recent surge in COVID-19 cases here in Arkansas can be directly attributed to the relaxing of guidelines in school settings.

Friday, the state case count increased by more than 700 cases.

Dillaha says children are notorious for spreading respiratory viruses like COVID-19 and the flu.

She explains 30% of our active cases today are in these school-age children and she worries large family gatherings for Thanksgiving could put us in an even worse situation.

“We all really want to be together,” Dillaha said. “But we want to do it safely and do it in a way of course that doesn`t bring harm to other people.”

Dillaha said making sure family members who are feeling at all under the weather stay home. She said that is the best precaution.

She adds making sure gathering are in well-ventilated rooms with limited numbers are good ideas as well.