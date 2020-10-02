State officials send well wishes to President Trump, First Lady

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Officials have been providing statements regarding President Trump and the Frist Lady testing positive for COVID-19.
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted out his statement Friday morning.
You can read his statement below:
Friday morning, State Senator Joyce Elliot released a statement on President Trump announcing he and the First Lady had tested positive for coronavirus.
You can read her statement below:
“Growing up the way I did, my elders taught me to have compassion for the sick above all. I wish the best possible recovery for President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and others in the Trump Administration who contract COVID-19.
“That compassion extends to a larger scale, inspiring me to fight for expanded affordable healthcare while others—even those close to powerful folks infected with the virus—try time and time again to strip away healthcare in a public health crisis.”