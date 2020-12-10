State Representative tests positive for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Rep. Carlton Wing (R- District 38) is the latest state leader to test positive for COVID-19.

Rep. Wing has mild symptoms and is recovering at home, according to the spokeswoman for the Arkansas House of Representatives.

Wing represents District 38, which is Pulaski County.

Other state leaders who have tested positive for the virus are Sen. Ron Caldwell, Rep. Cindy Crawford (R), Rep. Marcus Richmond , Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, Rep. Gayla McKenzie, Sen. Cecile Bledsoe, Rep. Charlene Fite, Sen. Missy Irvin, Rep. Joe Cloud, Sen. Terry Rice, Rep. Michelle Gray, Rep. Stu Smith, Rep. Joe Jett and Sen. Jason Rapert.