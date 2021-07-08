Study ranks Arkansas as 2nd least safe state during COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study ranks Arkansas as the 2nd least safe state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The personal finance website WalletHub compared the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics, including vaccination rates, hospitalizations and deaths, positive testing, and rates of COVID-19 transmission.

Arkansas ranked second to last at 50th overall, behind only Missouri.

The Natural State ranked near the bottom of nearly every category.

45 th – Vaccination Rate

– Vaccination Rate 48 th – Positive Testing Rate

– Positive Testing Rate 50 th – Hospitalization Rate

– Hospitalization Rate 46 th – Death Rate

– Death Rate 50th – Transmission Rate

Arkansas reported its highest number of new cases of COVID-19 in months on Wednesday, with over 1,000 new infections documented in one day.

WalletHub’s study ranked Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Hawaii, and New Mexico as the safest states during COVID-19, respectively.

