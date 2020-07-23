Sun Belt Conference delays first date of competition due to coronavirus concerns

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WKRG/ FOX16) — The Sun Belt Conference, which includes Arkansas State University, UA-Little Rock and UCA Men’s Soccer, says it’s going to delay the “first permissible date” of competition for 2020-2021 to September 3.

According to their website, “This delay will allow conference members additional time to implement protocols for a safe return to competition.”

Arkansas State University and UA-Little Rock are a part of the Sun Belt Conference.

According to the Little Rock Trojans website, there is a cross country meet scheduled for September 4.

According to Arkansas State University’s athletic schedule, the Red Wolves first scheduled game is a football game in Memphis on September 5.

UCA Men’s Soccer is listed as an associate member of the Sun Belt Conference.

UCA had previously scheduled soccer matches starting August 14, but now the first game listed as September 4 against Air Force, according to their website.

