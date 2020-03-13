T-Mobile’s COVID-19 response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — T-Mobile sends out their response due to the COVID-19.

As T-Mobile continues to closely monitor the impact of COVID-19 on communities across the country, we wanted to share more about the ongoing efforts we’re taking to keep our customers connected and our employees safe and healthy. This includes making sure customers who need connectivity have access to it now. We’re:

• Giving ALL current T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers who have plans with data will have unlimited smartphone data for the next 60 days (excluding roaming)

• Providing T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers an additional 20GB of mobile hotspot / tethering service for the next 60 days (coming soon)

• Working with our Lifeline partners to provide customers extra free data up to 5GB of data per month over the next two months

• Increasing the data allowance for free to schools and students using our EmpowerED digital learning programs to ensure each participant has access to at least 20GB of data per month for the next 60 days

• Offering free international calling for ALL current T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers to Level 3 impacted countries, and

•Supporting the FCC’s Keep Americans Connected Pledge focused on ensuring residential and small business customers with financial impacts do not lose service.

