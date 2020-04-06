Third state representative tests positive for COVID-19, ADH gives guidance on fiscal session

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A third State Representative has tested positive for the coronavirus.

St. Rep. Les Warren (R- District 25) released the following statement:

“On Sunday, I was informed by my physician that I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The symptoms are minimal and I’m self-isolating at home. I informed Speaker Shepherd of the results and that I will be voting proxy for the Fiscal Session. Thank you to the medical staff who treated me over the weekend and all of those on the front lines of this crisis.” St. Rep. Les Warren (R- District 25)

The Arkansas Department of Health released guidance over the weekend regarding the 2020 Fiscal Session.

The guidance includes holding meetings in a large space that allows for proper social distancing between attendees within the next two to three weeks, urging members with any symptoms to stay home and vote by proxy, screening all attendees, and separating legislators who have questionable symptoms, exposures or travel. ADH says masks will be provided for legislators who would like to wear one.

