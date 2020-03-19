Thousands of fake COVID-19 websites, Attorney General warns Arkansans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – While taking extra precautions to prevent infection and the spread of the COVID-19 virus, don’t forget to be safe online. Con artists have been creating thousands of websites daily, knowing that Americans are turning to the internet for news and information about this pandemic; making it a ripe place to infect your device, steal your information and spread malware.

“Arkansans must weed out these fake websites, only relying and sharing verified information from reliable sources,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “Cyber criminals are spending time creating fake websites, emails and ads that look like they are from legitimate sources to take your money.”

Attorney General Rutledge has provided the following tips to protect Arkansans from con artists:

Get information from well-known or government sources and websites that end in .gov.

Resources include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arkansas Department of Health.

Beware of requests that ask for your personal information, credit card information, social security number or banking information.

Check the URL link for a “lock” icon before you proceed.

Look for generic email greetings like “Dear Sir or Madam” and delete emails that insist you act now.

The Attorney General’s Office has created a page that links to state and federal government resource pages for COVID-19 at ArkansasAG.gov/COVID19. Contact the office with any questions or concerns at (800) 482-8982.