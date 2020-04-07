Tour De Rock postponed due to Coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (News release) The 2020 Tour de Rock, benefiting CARTI and scheduled for May 30, has been postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The new date is set for August 15. The route will begin and end on Riverfront Drive and Brother Paul Drive in North Little Rock. The After Party will take place at Heifer International Pavilion.

“Following the most recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, Arkansas Department of Health and local government, we have made this decision in the best interest of the health and safety of all attendees and the greater community,” said Jennifer Selig, CARTI Foundation executive vice president. “Rescheduling Tour de Rock, which typically hosts 1,000 riders, will enable us to provide the experience that our cyclists, sponsors, volunteers and partners expect and deserve in a safe environment.”

For cyclists who have already registered for Tour de Rock and are unable to participate on August 15, they will have the option of using their payment as a 100% tax deductible donation to CARTI, or receiving a full refund. To discuss options or for any other questions, please call the CARTI Foundation at 501.296.3428 or email Jennifer.Selig@CARTI.com.

Proceeds from this annual event support CARTI’s patient assistance programs, which provide qualifying patients with services including housing, transportation, emotional, nutritional and financial counseling and weekend survivor retreats.