Trump says ‘a lot of death’ ahead in virus fight

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Saturday the United States was heading into what could be its “toughest” weeks as cases of the new coronavirus swell nationwide.

He warned states not to inflate their needs for critical medical equipment.

“There will be a lot of death, unfortunately. There will be death,” Trump said in a somber start to his daily briefing on the pandemic.

Trump was joined by Vice President Mike Pence, virus task force coordinator Dr Deborah Birx, and Dr Anthony Fauci, the US government’s foremost infection disease expert.

Each stood far apart from one another on the small stage.

Trump said the goal was to stay several days ahead of critical medical needs in each state. But he also suggested that states were asking for more medical supplies than they really needed.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.