UA Little Rock migrates to online classes immediately

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — UA Little Rock has announced they will be moving to online classes immediately in light of the COVID-19 pandemic annoucements.

You can read the statement below.

“Dear Campus Community,

At UA Little Rock the education, health and well-being of our students and community is a top priority.

  • Effectively immediately, face-to-face classes will migrate to online – until further notice.
  • Effective immediately, on-campus events are canceled through April 30 unless written authorization is granted by the vice chancellor.
  • Out of state travel is suspended and visits from out of state guests to campus are canceled through April 30.
  • At this time, campus offices, residences and dining services remain open until further notice.

Please stay safe and we’ll continue to keep you updated on how this rapidly evolving situation may impact our campus moving forward. We continue to monitor this rapidly changing situation.”

