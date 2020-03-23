UA Little Rock moves to CR/NC (credit/no credit) grading for Spring 2020 semester

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – In response to the additional challenges that the COVID-19 health crisis has placed on many students, on Friday, March 20, the UA Little Rock Faculty Senate passed emergency legislation that temporarily amends the UA Little Rock Grading Policy (404.13) to allow instructors to issue grades of Credit/No Credit (CR/NC) in lieu of A-F grades for the remaining terms of the Spring 2020 semester.

The Faculty Senate Executive Committee is refining the exact language of the motion.

Details about the expanded policy, including an FAQ for faculty and students, will be distributed on Monday, March 30th.