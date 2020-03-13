UA – PTC announces special food bank distribution for students, faculty, and staff

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The UA – Pulaski Tech Food Pantry is offering members of the campus community an opportunity to receive a food pantry bag as long as the college remains open by scheduling an appointment during normal business hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. This special arrangement is due to the recent suspension of classes until after Spring Break as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused numerous disruptions and repercussions throughout our community, including access to food.

To schedule an appointment, e-mail manderson@uaptc.edu with your name, student or employee ID number, campus location, day, time and where you wish to pick up your food pantry bag, along with your household size.

If transportation is a concern, visit the Arkansas Food Bank website and search for other food pantries in the area.

University of Arkansas – Pulaski Technical College is dedicated to the success of our students as well as the faculty and staff who serve those students. As a service organization within UA-PTC, the food pantry seeks to promote the success of the UA-PTC family by focusing on the whole person. Because healthy living makes for healthy learning, the food pantry addresses the issue of hunger in the UA-PTC community.

To donate to the UA-PTC Food Pantry, complete our online donation form.