UAMS Accepting Appointments at COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is again accepting appointments for its public COVID-19 vaccine clinic on the seventh floor of the Freeway Medical Tower at 5800 W. 10th St. in Little Rock. The vaccine is available to Arkansans aged 70 and older as well as teachers and other education workers, including those in K-12, child care and higher education.

The COVID Vaccine Clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It also is open on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. To request an appointment visit uamshealth.com or call 501-686-8960. UAMS patients may also make appointments through MyChart. Appointment requests will be answered in the order in which they are received.

You do not have to be a UAMS patient to receive a vaccine at the clinic. UAMS is committed to helping vaccinate as many Arkansans as possible. Vaccine supply may limit response times and appointment availability.

A photo ID with patient’s date of birth is required to show that they are aged 70 or older and eligible for a vaccine. School ID badges are required for those under 70.

UAMS is using both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Both have been shown in clinical trials to be extremely effective.

To ensure patients receive both required doses of the vaccine, which is necessary for maximum protection, two appointments will be scheduled for each patient.