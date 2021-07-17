UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson announces that UAMS is at capacity with COVID-19 patients

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The chancellor of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Dr. Cam Patterson, took to Twitter Saturday to announce that UAMS is at full capacity with COVID-19 patients.

The announcment comes as the Arkansas Department of Health released numbers on Friday pointing toward active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas continuing to climb toward the 10,000-mark heading into the weekend

The hospital @uamshealth is full. COVID-19 numbers increase every day. We are staffing inpatients in the ER and recovery room. No space for transfers. Running out of caregivers. Support health care workers. Mask up. Get vaxxed. — Cam Patterson (@drcampatterson) July 17, 2021

Dr. Patterson said in the tweet that the hospital is staffing inpatients in the ER and recovery room with no space for transfers. He goes on to say that the situation is impacted further by a shortage of caregivers while asking for Arkansans to be supportive of Arkansas health care workers’ efforts.

In the comments section of the tweet, Patterson gave specific numbers on how many COVID-19 cases the hospital is dealing with, as of Saturday.

Dr. Patterson continues to urge Arkansans to wear their masks and get vaccinated.