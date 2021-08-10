UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson sounds off on Twitter about COVID-19 and upcoming school year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson sounded off on Twitter about his thoughts on the upcoming school year and what districts should be considered when making the decisions on masks in school.

He states in his Tweets that as a parent he understands the difficulties behind online learning and how that can interrupt the ability for children to learn in schools.

He said that he believes students should be in school and is aligned with those who place that as a priority.

“Having said that, given the rampant spread of the debilitating Delta Variant of COVID-19 in our state, no school system in Arkansas should be open for class without universal masking, social distancing, and maximal vaccination of all teachers, staff, & eligible children,” Dr. Patterson said.

He notes that he thinks many school systems will shut down and that their communities will suffer from increased spread without further precautions.