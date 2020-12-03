UAMS chancellor tweets strong message to staff concerning Christmas, pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Chancellor Cam Patterson turned to Twitter on Thursday morning concerning the state of COVID-19 in Arkansas, with him asking UAMS employees to consider not traveling and celebrate Christmas with those they live with.

The series of tweets laid out concern for staff as the healthcare system becomes stressed with rising COVID-19 numbers. Much of the concern on how many hospitals across Arkansas are have already taken action with challenges surging.

Although the health care system in the state of Arkansas is stressed right now, it is holding up, and additional surge capacity exists. But that capacity is not infinite. Every day, we become more and more concerned about our ability to manage what lies ahead.



(2) — Cam Patterson (@drcampatterson) December 3, 2020

Right now, the @UAMS_COPH COVID-19 forecasts, which have been strikingly accurate so far, indicate that the density of COVID-19 infections exceeds each of our abilities—yours & mine — to avoid contact with actively infected individuals in our state…



(4) — Cam Patterson (@drcampatterson) December 3, 2020

Chancellor Patterson then turned the focus toward the growing numbers of infection past the Thanksgiving Holiday, and how a unified front among staff will only grow in value. not only for healthcare itself but also for the community.

…health care providers required to care for those who are acutely ill in our state, whether they are victims of COVID-19 or critical illnesses like diabetes and heart disease that existed before COVID-19 affected our communities.



(6) — Cam Patterson (@drcampatterson) December 3, 2020

50 years ago, Richard Manuel of the Band sang these lyrics: “Save your neck/or save your brother/Looks like it’s one or the other.” That is not a choice we need to make right now. If we all get super serious about the basic principles of masking, social distancing…



(8) — Cam Patterson (@drcampatterson) December 3, 2020

The importance of protecting family and community while in the Pandemic grows stronger in Chancellor Patterson’s message. Asking staff to “be a good citizen in what will otherwise be the darkest winter in our lifetimes.”

Your behavior, individually & collectively, will still make a difference. Exercise your right to be a good citizen in what will otherwise be the darkest winter in our lifetimes.



(10) — Cam Patterson (@drcampatterson) December 3, 2020

With the approaching Christmas holiday, travel and interactions are asked to be considered. The Chancellor asks staff to avoid leaving home and spend the holidays in the safest manner, with concern for the people they love.

On behalf of UAMS & our health care colleagues across the state, I encourage you to plan right now: Enjoy a nuclear family holiday, avoid travel and interactions with those who don’t live in your house…



(12) — Cam Patterson (@drcampatterson) December 3, 2020

…pray that this is the last time we have to celebrate our deeply meaningful holidays in such drastic circumstances.



(End) — Cam Patterson (@drcampatterson) December 3, 2020

