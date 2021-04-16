UAMS Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics coming to Hope and Camden

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will be rolling into Hope and Camden soon.

The first of the two clinics will be in Hope, Arkansas on April 20 at Rising Star Baptist Church, 1002 E. Beech Street. The times for that clinic are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The second clinic in Camden, Arkansas and will be on April 22 at Zion Hill Christian Academy Building, 117 Maul Road.

Both clinics are available to pre-registered patients only. No onsite registration will be allowed.

There is no out-of-pocket cost to the patient. UAMS will administer the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

As of March 31, all Arkansans age 16 and older are eligible for vaccinations; the Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for use in teens as young as 16. A parent or guardian must come to the vaccine appointment with patients under 18.