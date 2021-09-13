UAMS opens new Little Rock vaccination clinic for COVID-19, flu

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Residents of Little Rock looking to get vaccinations for the flu or COVID-19 will now have a one-stop option.

Officials with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences announced Monday that they have opened a new clinic in the capital city providing vaccine doses for both influenza and COVID-19.

The clinic, located at 401 South Monroe Street, will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and will offer first and second doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, as well as the vaccine for the seasonal flu variant.

The clinic is in a location that previously held the headquarters for the American Red Cross in Arkansas, UAMS chancellor and UAMS Health CEO Dr. Cam Patterson noted in the release, putting the clinic in the heart of Little Rock and providing free front-door parking.

“We are committed to continuing to lead the fight against COVID in Arkansas and continuing to evolve as needs and demands change,” he said. “This new clinic is one more way we can help keep Arkansas healthy.”

Patterson believes that the demand for vaccinations good soon spike as people seek out their annual flu shot and third “booster” doses of the COVID-19 vaccine become available.

“COVID vaccines are the best way out of this pandemic and to return to a more normal life,” he said. “UAMS is committed to providing easy and convenient access to vaccines across Arkansas. We are opening this new clinic in anticipation of increased demand from both the unvaccinated population and those seeking a booster dose, once those are authorized.”

People looking to get a vaccine can make an appointment with the clinic, but appointments are not required, though third doses of a COVID-19 vaccine do require an order by a UAMS provider.

For more information on this or one of the 25 other UAMS vaccine clinics around Arkansas, head to UAMS.health/COVIDvaccine.