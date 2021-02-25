UAMS partners with City of Little Rock to relocate COVID-19 vaccine clinic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In partnership with the City of Little Rock, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is moving its public vaccination clinic to a new location.

Starting Feb. 25, the clinic will be located at the Centre at University Park at 6401 West 12th St., in Little Rock.

This larger space is being provided by the City of Little Rock. The one-level building is more accessible for those with mobility issues.

“We are grateful to the City of Little Rock for partnering with us to offer the COVID-19 vaccines to as many Arkansans as possible,” said Cam Patterson, M.D., MBA, UAMS chancellor and CEO of UAMS Health. “This new facility will allow us to increase capacity from 300 people a day to as many as 1,000 a day as supplies of the vaccines increase.”

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Little Rock, and more specifically our Office of Emergency Management, has sought ways to be of service to our community and residents,” Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said. “The Centre at University Park is centrally located and accessible to all. We are extremely pleased to mobilize our facilities in this fashion and partner with UAMS to help ensure more of our residents get vaccinated.”

UAMS is currently administering both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines following the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines on who qualifies for vaccination which are:

• Health care workers

• Arkansans aged 65 and older

• Teachers and other education workers (including K-12, child care and higher education).

Appointments are required.

The COVID Vaccine Clinic will be open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Appointments can be requested by calling (501) 686-8960 or visiting vaccinesignup.uams.edu/.

If phone lines are busy, callers will be asked to leave a message. Calls and online requests will be returned in the order in which they are received.

You do not have to be a UAMS patient to receive a vaccine at this clinic.

A photo ID with your date of birth is required to show that you are aged 65 or older and eligible for a vaccine. School ID or health care ID badges are required for those under 65.

To ensure patients get both required doses of the vaccine, which is necessary for maximum protection, a second appointment will be scheduled for each patient when they receive their first dose.