UAMS providing COVID-19 vaccinations at Saint Mark Baptist Church in Little Rock on April 10

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Those who are looking to get vaccinated and are ages 16 and up have an opportunity coming up at Saint Mark Baptist Church.

A University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 10 at Saint Mark Baptist Church, 5722 W. 12th St. in Little Rock.

The clinic is available to pre-registered patients only, which can be done online at the mobile clinic website. No onsite registration will be allowed. There is no out-of-pocket cost to the patient. UAMS will administer the vaccinations.

A parent or guardian must come to the vaccine appointment with patients under 18.

The event is set up by an array of local faith based organizations, banks, and health care outlets.