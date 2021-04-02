UAMS providing COVID-19 vaccinations on April 9 in Paron

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The people of Paron, Arkansas will soon be seeing the vaccination clinic pulling into their town.

A University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 9 at Paron Community Center, 22163 Highway 9 in Paron.

The clinic is available to pre-registered patients only, which can be done online at the mobile clinic website. No onsite registration will be allowed. There is no out-of-pocket cost to the patient. UAMS will administer the vaccinations.

A parent or guardian must come to the vaccine appointment with patients under 18.

The vaccinations will be conducted by UAMS in cooperation with the Paron Community Center, Rural Community Alliance, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Vaccinate the Natural State campaign and Bank of America Foundation.