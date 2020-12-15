UAMS receives its first round of COVID-19 vaccine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine arrived on Tuesday at UAMS.

The first 5 health care workers in the state received Pfizer’s highly touted COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday at the Department of Health.

Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero said as of Monday, one pharmacy, two hospitals and the department of health received the vaccines.

The first to be treated with the vaccine will be those on the frontline of the pandemic.

UAMS has reported record high cases of COVID-19 over the past few months, even calling the caseload “unsettling” at the end of November.

