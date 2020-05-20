UAMS shows appreciation for clinical trials

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- It’s Clinical Trials Day at UAMS, where the hospital shows appreciation for all those who are a part of those trails and especially in these times.

UAMS has over 30 coronavirus-related clinical research projects going on. Everything from testing to vaccines to how the virus affects different parts of the body.

There is always state-of-the-art research going on at UAMS, but when the pandemic hit Arkansas, it became all hands on deck to figure it out.

“So we’ve really had a lot of state-of-the-art research going on in other areas and the ability to pivot that state-of-the-art research and then bring it to bear on coronavirus has been really exciting,” says Dr. John Arthur, Associate Director of the Translational Research Institute.

UAMS is also asking for anyone who has recovered from the virus to volunteer for their antibodies research.