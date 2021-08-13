UAMS to offer 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine to moderately, severely immunocompromised patients

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. —The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will offer a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to its moderately and severely immunocompromised patients beginning on Monday, Aug. 16.

Appointments are required.

Under guidelines issued by the Federal Drug Administration, only patients who received the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and who meet the definition of moderately or severely immunocompromised are eligible for a third dose. The third dose should be the same vaccine the patient received earlier.

UAMS patients eligible for a COVID booster include:

Those in active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies

Transplant patients who are taking immunosuppressive therapy

Those who have received CAR-T cell therapy or a stem cell transplant (within two years of transplantation or still taking immunosuppressive therapy)

Those with advanced or untreated HIV infection

Those undergoing active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids and other pharmaceuticals that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory

Existing UAMS patients should contact their physician to see if they are eligible for a booster and to schedule an appointment.