UAMS to offer 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine to moderately, severely immunocompromised patients

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. —The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will offer a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to its moderately and severely immunocompromised patients beginning on Monday, Aug. 16.

Appointments are required.

Under guidelines issued by the Federal Drug Administration, only patients who received the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and who meet the definition of moderately or severely immunocompromised are eligible for a third dose. The third dose should be the same vaccine the patient received earlier.

UAMS patients eligible for a COVID booster include:

  • Those in active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies
  • Transplant patients who are taking immunosuppressive therapy
  • Those who have received CAR-T cell therapy or a stem cell transplant (within two years of transplantation or still taking immunosuppressive therapy)
  • Those with advanced or untreated HIV infection
  • Those undergoing active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids and other pharmaceuticals that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory

Existing UAMS patients should contact their physician to see if they are eligible for a booster and to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hog Schedule Scorestream

Trending Stories