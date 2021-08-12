UAMS top doctor says schools in high-transmission areas should defer in-person learning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson joined Mitch McCoy to talk about the critical COVID-19 surge in Arkansas as many schools statewide begin to open in the coming week.

When talking about the increasing cases going into the school year opening he said that he hopes schools will take the right precautions to protect kids and staff.

“I would hope that schools in those high transmission areas would consider deferring or delaying reopening schools to in person until the situation has calmed down,” Dr. Patterson said.

On Tuesday, Dr. Patterson said in a series of Tweets that as a parent he can relate to the challenges of online learning and how it can affect learning for children, and believes that children should be in school, but only in the safest of circumstances.

Dr. Patterson has also noted that without the correct precautions he predicts that many school systems could shut down and communities may suffer from the ongoing spread.

“In Marion county within a week 900 students in quarantine, if that happens in multiple spots in our state we will go from a few thousand new cases a day to double or triple that,” Dr. Patterson said.