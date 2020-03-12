UCA closes March 13 – 16, begins online classes till end of 2020 Spring semester

CONWAY, Ark. (News release) — The University of Central Arkansas has made the decision to cancel all classes Friday, March 13 through Monday, March 16. Class cancellation will allow us to set “social distancing” in motion and will give faculty some time to transition their classes to online. The amended instructional schedule is as follows:

Friday, March 13 – Monday, March 16: All classes cancelled

Tuesday, March 17 – Friday, March 20: All classes held online

Saturday, March 21 – Sunday, March 29: Spring Break

Monday, March 30 – End of spring 2020 semester: All classes held online

During this time, the university will remain open, university housing and food service will continue to serve students, and day-to-day business operations will proceed as normal. University employees are expected to report to work, unless they are sick or exhibiting flu-like symptoms. Telecommuting opportunities may be approved on a case-by-case basis at the discretion of the division supervisor.

Much thoughtful consideration and preparation have gone into the decision to shift our in-person classes fully online. We acknowledge that this can be a big adjustment for many instructors and students. The UCA Center for Teaching Excellence has worked diligently to develop training and resources to help faculty move in-person classes fully online. We appreciate their excellent work on this initiative.

As a reminder, we continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and ADH in our response to COVID-19.

If an individual has been exposed to a person with COVID-19, or if someone is exhibiting symptoms, UCA health officials are following ADH guidelines and procedures for assessment and containment. Should it be necessary to quarantine for monitoring on campus and/or attend to those who are in quarantine, we have identified spaces on campus and key personnel for those activities.

For your safety and the safety of others, please continue to take the preventive steps that are outlined on our website and on the CDC’s site — wash hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds; cough and sneeze into your elbow; avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose; and stay home when you are sick. If you are concerned about any health symptoms you may be experiencing, please contact the UCA Health Clinic or your local health care provider immediately.

The UCA COVID-19 website is updated regularly with the latest information regarding our response efforts and plans.

