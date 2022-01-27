BRYANT, Ark. – Bryant police have made an arrest after a shooting Thursday morning at the Best Value Inn on Commerce Street.

According to investigators, 24-year-old Kecia Lindsey is now facing a charge of attempted capital murder and is being held at the Saline County Detention Center.

Bryant detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting that happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The victim in the shooting is said to be in stable condition.

Police say Lindsey turned herself into the Bryant Police Department shortly after the shooting