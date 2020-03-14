Updated statement from Oaklawn regarding COVID-19

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Oaklawn decided on Thursday to not allow spectators into the facility for racing this weekend out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of everyone’s safety given that the track was expecting over 40,000 fans for this Rebel Stakes weekend. Racing is a sport. Since all other sporting events around the country have either ended their season early or are holding events without spectators, Oaklawn simply followed suit.

Meanwhile, the casino and sports book are staying open at this time – just as most other casinos in the country are also open. The casino floor represents a more manageable environment for Oaklawn’s diligent cleaning staff, which is meeting or exceeding the cleaning protocols as set by the CDC and local/state health officials. The increased health and safety precautions that have been implemented to date include increased access to hand-sanitizing stations and more frequent cleaning and disinfecting activities. It is important to note that retailers, restaurants and other entertainment venues are also remaining open during this time. Guests can watch and bet on this weekend’s races inside the sports book (casino). Online wagering is also available through the OaklawnAnywhere app and OaklawnAnywhere.com (AR residents), as well as TwinSpires.com and TVG.com (for non-AR residents).