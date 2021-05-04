Vaccination clinic set for Arkansas Travelers game on Tuesday, May 4

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Medical Society is teaming up with the Arkansas Department of Health to hold a vaccination clinic during an Arkansas Travelers game.

The event will be held at Dickey-Stephens Park on Tuesday, May 4 with gates opening at 6:10 p.m.

The clinic will have the Johnson and Johnson vaccine administered inside the park for those who have not yet received a dose and are aged 18 years and older.

Baseball fans are encouraged to come to enjoy the Travelers’ very first game of the season prepared with their photo ID and health insurance card to receive the vaccine.